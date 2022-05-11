Twin Spring Coupling Announces New Corrosion Resistant T6061 T6 Aluminum Range of Power Transmission Couplings

Impacts of blending fusel oil with gasoline on fuel combustion have been investigated experimentally in the current research to evaluate engine performance improvement and exhaust emission. Tested fuel include F10, F20 (10% and 20% of fusel oil by volume) and pure gasoline as baseline fuel have been used to operate 4-cylinder SI engine at increasing engine speed and constant throttle valve of 45%. The present results reveal a shorter combustion duration and better engine performance with F10 over engine speeds with maximum value of 33.9% for the engine brake thermal efficiency. The lowest BSFC of 251Â g/kW h was recorded at 3500Â rpm engine speed also with F10. All blended fuel have almost similar COVIMEP. Less NOx emission was measured with F10 at 4500 engine speed compared to gasoline. However, CO emissions reduced while higher CO2 was observed with introducing fusel oil in the blend. Moreover, HC emission increased an average by 11% over speed range and the highest value was achieved with 10% fusel oil addition compared to 20% and pure gasoline. Accordingly, higher oxygen content of fusel oil and octane number contribute to improve combustion of fuel mixture.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO