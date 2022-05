Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”

