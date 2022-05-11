Dance Place Donates To KCSD Arts

On Friday, May 13th Historic Camden Foundation welcomes George Washington. He will host a party at the Kershaw House from 5:30pm to 10pm, that will include a catered dinner, live music, and English country dancing. On Saturday, May 14th at 10am, George will lead a parade through the streets of Camden to Hampton Park, where he will speak briefly in tribute of Baron de Kalb. Washington will then lead the parade back to Historic Camden where visitors will find the colonial village open to explore. Historic trades people will be demonstrating at the forge, farm, pottworks, and brickyard, and docents will be available to answer questions in the historic buildings. For more information or to purchase tickets to Friday’s dinner please visit our website at historiccamden.org. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $5 per person and can be purchased at either of their gift shop locations.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO