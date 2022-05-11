ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Dance Place Donates To KCSD Arts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dance Place’s performance of The Nutcracker not only provided a holiday treat for the community, but also generated...

Historic Camden Hosting Two Events this Weekend

On Friday, May 13th Historic Camden Foundation welcomes George Washington. He will host a party at the Kershaw House from 5:30pm to 10pm, that will include a catered dinner, live music, and English country dancing. On Saturday, May 14th at 10am, George will lead a parade through the streets of Camden to Hampton Park, where he will speak briefly in tribute of Baron de Kalb. Washington will then lead the parade back to Historic Camden where visitors will find the colonial village open to explore. Historic trades people will be demonstrating at the forge, farm, pottworks, and brickyard, and docents will be available to answer questions in the historic buildings. For more information or to purchase tickets to Friday’s dinner please visit our website at historiccamden.org. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $5 per person and can be purchased at either of their gift shop locations.
CAMDEN, SC
KCSD Board Meets on May 17th

The KC School Board will meet inside the back building of the District Office in Camden on Tuesday May 17th at 6pm. Items on the agenda include student recognitions, new business on the 22-23 Budget, two board policies reviews, discussion and potential approval on federal funds for Titles 1-4, and an executive session on employment matters and the superintendent search. KC School Board Meetings are open to the public and stream live at the district YouTube channel.
CAMDEN, SC
MCCU Announces Recipients of 17th Annual Scholarship Program

Mid Carolina Credit Union (MCCU) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 17th annual Scholarship Program. Four students will receive a total of $2,000 toward their college expenses. Applicants were reviewed by internal and external judges, who evaluated each student’s GPA and course load, volunteer activity, recommendation letter and written essay.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Smoke Alarm Blitz Coming Soon

Camden Fire Department will resume its neighborhood “smoke alarm blitz” on Saturday, May 21st in the residential area north of Laurens Street and west of Broad Street. This blitz is in coordination with the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” Campaign taking place nationwide this month.
CAMDEN, SC

