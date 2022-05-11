ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Investment Group Announces Kings Bay Research Campus on Former Bayer Crop Science Site

 2 days ago

Organic Capital Fund LLC (OCF), an Atlanta based investment fund, has closed on the former Bayer Crop Science property in Woodbine. The site - which is adjacent to the proposed Spaceport Camden site - is being marketed as Kings Bay Research Campus in an effort to attract technology firms serving the...

