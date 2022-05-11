Investment Group Announces Kings Bay Research Campus on Former Bayer Crop Science Site

Like it or loathe it, commerce and the movement of goods have been at the center of Georgia since the 1733 founding of the colony in Savannah. James Edward Oglethorpe and the original Georgia Trustees brought many English and some Irish debtors to the fledging colony, with hopes of establishing an agrarian class of yeoman farmers, working alongside a business and mercantile class to provide a commercial outpost with the neighboring colony of Savannah. Oglethorpe would further ban slavery in the colony until 1750, to help ensure a self-sufficient working class. The Savannah River, as well as the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal waterway, connected Savannah to the Carolinas, and to points south, including Georgia’s second oldest city, Darien, Georgia. Darien came into existence six months ahead of Augusta, also connected to Savannah from the north via the Savannah River. Barged cotton and other farm products began the intracolonial trade routes, later followed by wagon, and still later rail, and then more recently roads, highways, and now interstates.

