Lakeville, NY

Legislature requires hazardous tree plan

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 2 days ago

LAKEVILLE — State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) said Sunday, May 8, that a proposal requiring the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to develop and implement a hazard tree mitigation policy survived the legislative process, ultimately being included in Senate Bill 238. The requirement came about after...

Kent budgets face May 20 town vote

KENT — The Board of Finance voted unanimously on Friday, May 6, to send budgets submitted by the boards of selectmen and education to a town meeting vote. The board’s vote immediately followed public comment during the annual budget hearing. The annual town meeting will be held on...
KENT, CT
The Trouble With Connecticut Unions

As a state we have many dilemmas. One of which for decades the State has underfunded the pension liability. Because of organized labor the State spends too much money and promises future spending significantly beyond what taxpayers are capable of paying for. A good example of this is the recent contract negotiated by the Lamont Administration. We are redistributing more tax dollars from those who pay taxes to unions with little in return. Cataclysmically, we are bound by the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement which written into the State Constitution protects State pensions and healthcare plans with minimal contribution for the employee. It also prevents layoffs through 2027. There is nothing more dangerous to the public than giving hired servants of the state the ability to dictate to government wages, hours, and conditions for which they will conduct essential services vital to the safety, welfare, and security of taxpayers. Worse, giving organized labor the ability politically to influence, legislative, executive, and judicial decisions. The result has been elected representatives sharing with union leaders the power to determine wages, benefits, working conditions, work rules, and productivity. We are a blue state where we allow individuals with direct ties to labor not only to run for elected office but to sit on or chair major committees that formulate labor policy which benefits organized labor. In return what we get for it are excessive taxes, more regulation, more fees, and fewer services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rep. Bill Petit will not seek reelection

PLAINVILLE – Rep. Bill Petit has decided not to seek reelection this year for the 22nd House District, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. “I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family,” said Petit. “My parents are in their 80s and my son William is 8 and we all live together. It’s been a good six years serving the public and doing the best I can for my district and everybody in the state. But, for me, it’s time to step aside and let someone else step in.”
PLAINVILLE, CT
Stimulus: Could you see up to $550?

Residents in the state of Connecticut may soon see direct payments worth as much as $550 thanks to a new law. The stimulus package was signed into law in Connecticut and will include $250 as a child tax credit. The bill was signed on May 9, 2022. It’s worth $4...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Region One: Voters easily pass budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One budget for 2022-23 passed at a referendum vote Tuesday, May 2. Voters in the six Region One towns approved the $16 million budget by a wide margin, 298 to 87. The largest turnout — and margin of approval — was in Salisbury, where...
SALISBURY, CT
Connecticut governor signs bill limiting isolated confinement in prisons, jails

(The Center Square) – A new law setting limitations on isolated confinement for incarcerated individuals will take effect in Connecticut on July 1, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The governor signed Public Act 22-18 into law on Tuesday. The new law sets criteria for the amount of time and the circumstances under which inmates at state prisons and jails can spend in isolation. The law also sets new requirements for when isolation can be used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lamont signs $24.2B state budget

While the plan cuts taxes by an estimated $600 million and dedicates more money to some popular initiatives, including a major mental health care initiative, only two Republicans in the House and Senate voted for the deal negotiated between Lamont and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
U.S. Rep. Delgado tapped as new lieutenant governor

ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) has a new title: Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. That change of rank was announced on Tuesday, May 3; he will be the third lieutenant governor in New York State in less than a year. Governor Kathy Hochul is appointing the 45-year-old Rhinebeck...
POLITICS
Connecticut selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin was named Connecticut's new chief state's attorney Thursday and vowed to repair the office's reputation after an investigation questioned his predecessor's integrity. Griffin, a state prosecutor for 27 years including the past six as the top state's attorney for the New Haven...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dems and GOP hold caucuses: Incumbents rerun for Village Board

MILLERTON — The Millerton Democratic and Republican Caucuses were both held on Tuesday, May 3. One incumbent candidate was cross-endorsed to return to office and one received a single endorsement to fill the return to the Village Board. Two seats are open as a result of both candidates’ two-year...
MILLERTON, NY
Cornwall’s wastewater project information forum is June 11

CORNWALL — A public information forum is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, on the town’s wastewater disposal project in the village of West Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway announced at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, May 3, that the explanatory text designed to describe the project has been approved by state elections officials, an important step toward eventually bringing the project to a town vote.
CORNWALL, CT
Transfer station fees increase July 1

NORTH CANAAN —Transfer station fee increases will go into effect July 1, it was reported at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Monday, May 2. Increased costs associated with imminent closure of the MIRA trash-to-energy facility in Hartford and the resulting decision to contract with MIRA for transporting the town’s waste out of state for disposal, resulted in the higher rates.
CANAAN, CT
Cornwall’s affordable housing challenge

CORNWALL — Targeted goals for implementing the town’s affordable housing plan and the obstacles that could lie ahead were discussed at a virtual “conversation” hosted by the Cornwall Library, drawing about 65 attendees on Saturday, May 7. The hour-long event was moderated by documentary filmmaker Bill...
CORNWALL, CT
I-Team Investigation: Workers have issues with new CT Paid Leave program

(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Gears Up For Cannabis Home Delivery

Imagine placing an order and having it delivered right to your front door: an order for cannabis. That is something that will be a reality in Connecticut as part of the legalization law passed last year. The deadline for the delivery license lottery closes next Wednesday, May 18. Contactless delivery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BOE budget season: Public hearing, Candidate Night May 11

PINE PLAINS — Taking the next step forward in the 2022-23 district budget process, the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD) Board of Education (BOE) held a public hearing for the adopted budget on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. After delivering an overview of its mission and vision...
PINE PLAINS, NY

Community Policy