COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers put 23 batters on base, but College of Charleston limited the Tigers to five runs in the Cougars’ 7-5 victory at Segra Park on Tuesday night. The Cougars, who split the season series 1-1, improved to 32-15, while the Tigers dropped to 31-18. Jared Kirven lined a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put the Cougars ahead, then the Tigers responded with two runs in the third inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single and Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly. Benjamin Blackwell lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead. Kirven answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO