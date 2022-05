BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man is out on bond after being arrested for trafficking cocaine and firearms charges in Burton. Charles Hecksher, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, use of a firearm while under the influence and pointing/presenting a Firearm.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO