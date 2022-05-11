Senate OKs bill to reduce business filing fees

Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of May 1, 2022, is forecast at 49.60 million bushels, according to the May 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is 29 percent below last year's production of 69.56 million bushels but 21 percent above the 41.04 million bushel crop produced two years ago. Acreage for harvest, forecast at 1.60 million acres, is 280,000 acres less than a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 31.0 bushels per acre, down 6.0 bushels per acre from last year's yield. Final yield will largely be determined by the combination of moisture and temperature conditions during May and June.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO