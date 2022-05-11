ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Senate OKs bill to reduce business filing fees

By Robert Davis
kiowacountypress.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - The Colorado Senate Tuesday gave its final approval for a bill that seeks to reduce most business filing fees to $1. House Bill 22-1101 directs the state treasurer to transfer more than $16.7 million from the general fund to the secretary of state's office to pay for...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
kiowacountypress.net

Polis, Democratic lawmakers tout legislative achievements after session ends

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers touted their legislative achievements during a press conference Thursday, one day after the session ended. Lawmakers said their focus for the legislative session was to "save people money" through a variety of means, including property tax reform and reducing...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Surprise medical billing protections clear legislature

(Colorado News Network) Coloradans will have more protections against so-called surprise medical bills after the General Assembly passed House Bill 1284. Adam Fox, interim executive director for the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said patients were being billed even after their insurance company had paid for services. In many cases they...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: April 2022 Colorado crop production highlights

Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of May 1, 2022, is forecast at 49.60 million bushels, according to the May 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is 29 percent below last year's production of 69.56 million bushels but 21 percent above the 41.04 million bushel crop produced two years ago. Acreage for harvest, forecast at 1.60 million acres, is 280,000 acres less than a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 31.0 bushels per acre, down 6.0 bushels per acre from last year's yield. Final yield will largely be determined by the combination of moisture and temperature conditions during May and June.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Mesa County Court Judge removes Peters as Designated Election Official

A Mesa County Court Judge Tuesday removed Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official (DEO) for Mesa County, barring her from overseeing the 2022 Primary and General Elections. The Court granted the Secretary of State's request to appoint Brandi Bantz as the DEO. "The Court's decision today bars Peters from...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
kiowacountypress.net

New Mexico's average gas price up to $4.21 per gallon

(The Center Square) - Gas prices continue to rise in New Mexico. The average price for regular gas in the state is $4.21 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, and 15 cents higher than this time last month, according to AAA. New Mexico drivers were paying an average of $2.90 a gallon at this time last year.
TRAFFIC
kiowacountypress.net

Eads Board of Trustees meeting minutes - April 12, 2022

Mayor - Joe D. Shields- Present. Trustees - Present -Kathy McCracken, Justin McLoud, Stephanie Sewell, Tuck Liebl, Dennis Pearson. NEW MEMBER Fred Derby. Minutes- Kathy McCracken motioned to approve the minutes as presented. Tuck Liebl seconded, motion passed unanimously. New Member- Fred Derby read his letter of intent to join...
EADS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Montana's economic growth outpaced the country's last year

(The Center Square) - Montana's economy saw significant growth last year that outpaced the country's growth rate, according to federal data. The Treasure State's economy grew by 6.7 percent last year, the country's seventh-largest economic growth rate. It's also the fastest in more than 40 years, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte's office.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Colorado House#State#The General Assembly#Coloradans#Harvard University
kiowacountypress.net

Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - April 28, 2022

The Regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Oswald opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Those in Attendance:. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson, Commissioner. Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks. County...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Death Notice – Stella Ann Sanders

Private family services are being planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home. KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Eads school calendar – May 12-31, 2022

Regional Baseball 12:30 vs. Evangelical Christian lv 8:00 a.m. 12:00 Kids Fishing Day Chamber Lunch, Fishing 1-4 pm, Jackson's Pond. *Seniors & Sophomores Desserts Juniors & Freshmen Salads. Lunch: Chili Cheese Fries. Tuesday, May 17. 7:00 p.m. Kindergarten Graduation. Lunch: Beanie Wienies. Wednesday, May 18. 1st and 2nd Field Trip...
EADS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Eads Chamber of Commerce announce Volunteers and Citizen of The Year

During the Kiowa County Economic Development Foundation annual meeting last week, the Eads Chamber of Commerce announced its selection for Volunteers and Citizen of the Year awards. Volunteers of the Year. Matt Prince moved to Eads three years ago from the east coast and was followed by his wife, Claire...
EADS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
kiowacountypress.net

Obituary – Marie Ellenberger

Marie was born November 13, 1934, at Florence, Alabama, to Arthur and Genevieve (Schroeder) Oakes and passed away May 6, 2022, at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ellenberger, her parents Arthur and Genevieve Oakes, son...
LAMAR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy