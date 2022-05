The Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program is hosting an Employer Day job fair May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center, Building 18400, 19th Street, Fort Gordon. More than 40 companies will be looking to recruit great candidates to join their team. The hiring fair is free and open to everyone . If you do not have a DOD ID Card please pre-register for a visitor pass in advance and pick up your pass on the morning of May 12 at the Gate 6 visitor center. Instructions are available at https://www.facebook.com/ftgordonga/posts/323456319910079.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO