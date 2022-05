The Chittenden Chit Chat, a longtime municipal newsletter, appears poised to resume publication after a years-long hiatus. Chittenden Emergency Management Director Jan Sotirakis floated the idea during the Select Board’s April 25 meeting. “This has been bugging me probably ever since our team stopped working on it, but I really feel that we’ve lost something by not having what we used to call the Chit Chat and being able to provide updates to Chittenden residents,” she said. “Unfortunately, I’m not offering to take it over again. I did it for a long time. But in any discussions of moving forward, I think it should be a priority,” she continued. “I think it’s important because people don’t know what’s going on.”

CHITTENDEN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO