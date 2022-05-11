Barbara June Cross, 1930–2022

VISALIA – Those waiting for new houses to be built and loosen up a hot sellers market might not have to wait much longer. The city of Visalia is on pace to set a record for new homes built as building permits are being submitted at a pace not seen since before the Great Recession. The number of homes built in a year hasn’t surpassed the 700 mark in more than a decade but the city built 636 last year and has received 40% more housing permits this April than it did during the first four months of last year.

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO