Barbara June Cross, 1930–2022

Richard Wayne Lafferty passed away on April 11, 2022. He was 53 years old. Richard was born on Feb. 13, 1969 in Van Nuys, Calif. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Three Rivers Cemetery. The cemetery is at the corner of Old Three Rivers Road and South Fork Dr. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at the First Baptist Church in Three Rivers located at 42013 Eggers Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Thomas Buchmann of Visalia, Calif. passed away May 3, 2022. He was 73 years old. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 on the beach at Pismo Beach. Everyone is to meet at the Addie St. Parking Lot/beach access. Arrangements by Smith...
Mildred Wallace of Visalia, Calif. passed away on May 1, 2022. She was 89 years old. A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the First Jesus Name Church of Cameron Creek, Visalia, Calif. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Smith...
Phoebe Jane Collins went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1928 in Lathrop, Mo., the youngest daughter of DeMoss and Beatrice Crunk. Phoebe grew up in Lathrop and Cameron, Mo. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1946 and was valedictorian of her high school class.
EXETER – A body was found early in the morning on Filbert between Sequoia and Willow in Exeter on Thursday. Early this morning a body was found lying in the road on Filbert, near Mustard Seed Acre. The Exeter Police Department and Sheriff deputies responded to the scene before 5 a.m. where the road remained blocked between Willow and Sequoia for several hours. No statements were released or given by the deadline for this article.
VISALIA – Kaweah Health is among the top one-third of hospitals in the nation for patient safety, according to an independent survey. Kaweah Health Medical Center has received an “A,” the top Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022 given by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization. The score, released on May 10, is a national distinction recognizing Kaweah Health’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
VISALIA – Following the pandemic, Visalia and Tulare County have made great efforts in their marketing to recover from the steep decline in tourism. The economic impact tourism report shows their hard work has paid off by making tremendous improvements from 2020 and not far behind 2019. “In spite...
TULARE COUNTY – Voters will be getting their mail-in ballots this month, and heading to the polls next month. While they are staring at the ballot, with a pen in hand, they will have several new incumbents and candidates at the congressional level to choose from depending on which side of the county they live in.
VISALIA – Last week the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced a Farmersville man to life in prison after he murdered his roommate in 2018. According to the District Attorney’s Office, on May 5, Alexander Shinn, 28, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his roommate to death in 2018. Shinn will be eligible for parole in no more than 26 years. On Feb. 14, a jury convicted Shinn of one count of first degree murder that included a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon.
VISALIA – Those waiting for new houses to be built and loosen up a hot sellers market might not have to wait much longer. The city of Visalia is on pace to set a record for new homes built as building permits are being submitted at a pace not seen since before the Great Recession. The number of homes built in a year hasn’t surpassed the 700 mark in more than a decade but the city built 636 last year and has received 40% more housing permits this April than it did during the first four months of last year.
TULARE COUNTY – On Monday, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced two men to life in prison after being convicted of first degree murder and two counts of kidnapping for the crime committed in 2021. According to the District Attorney’s office, on May 9 Julio Madrigal, 32, and Jose...
WOODLAKE – Several new housing developments are making progress in Woodlake, reflecting the city’s growth over the past several years. Five new subdivisions in the city are currently in different stages. Some are just starting the planning and permitting process, while others already house multiple homeowners and their families.
EXETER – Exeter has approved the second reading of amendments to their cannabis ordinance that will allow a medically prescribed cannabis treatment center to open in the city. The amendments will go into effect on June 9, 30 days after the May 10 city council meeting at which the...
FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville is in the process of choosing a new city logo, and wants the public’s help deciding which to pick. The city currently uses a rectangular logo, illustrated by then-city planner Karl Schoettler, with “Farmersville” and a windmill in the lettering drawn across a farmer’s field and a country road with a backdrop of the foothills.
SACRAMENTO – New legislation introduced in the State Assembly aims to make the Governor’s March 28 order on new water well permits permanent. Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) and representatives from Visalia-based Community Water Center (CWC) introduced Assembly Bill 2201 on March 31 requiring local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) to evaluate new well drilling permits to ensure those wells will not negatively affect domestic wells nearby before the permits can be approved by county government. The law would codify Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, which is temporary.
TULARE COUNTY – There are twice as many cows as people in Tulare County but dairymen and ranchers are working with Tulare County to almost cut their operations’ emissions in half in the next decade. Dairies and feedlots have been working voluntarily with the county to reduce methane...
