Oregon State

Enjoy Views from the Pacific Crest Trail

By Tatum Lenberg
Discovery
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is a scenic 2,653-mile hiking trail...

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon controlled, premium hunt application deadline is Sunday

Sunday is the deadline to apply for controlled or premium hunt licenses in Oregon and the state fish and wildlife department is reminding hunters about some changes for 2022. Licenses can be applied for online at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. They can also be purchased at a license sale agent during store hours, ODFW said.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Despite April Storms Oviatt Still Cautious About Oregon Snowpack

According to one expert, while the higher elevations of Oregon saw substantial snow over the past four weeks, the state is not out of the drought woods by any stretch of the imagination. Scott Oviatt with NRCS Oregon said snowpacks across the state have increased considerably from the numbers reported in early April. However, he said while the number released May 9th are encouraging, he feels its too little, too late.
OREGON STATE
newslincolncounty.com

Looks like it might become a less than happy situation

Coos Bay, May 10th – Fishermen, seafood processors, marine suppliers, scientists, and members of multi-generational fishing families gathered in Coos Bay on Tuesday to send a unified message: Protect U.S. fishermen!. Roughly 200 attendees representing West Coast states rallied in response to the recent announcement of offshore wind energy...
COOS BAY, OR
pnwag.net

Central Oregon’s Crooked River Reporting Near Record Low Levels

With the Crooked River at near record low levels, Central Oregon’s Prineville Reservoir is at just 28%, the lowest level ever recorded this time of year. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Christine Schuldheisz, said the reservoir filled to just 62% capacity last year, contributing to the current shortfall. “So,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
