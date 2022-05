WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Augmented filters for Instagram and Facebook have been removed for app users in the state of Texas by Meta, parent company for Facebook and Instagram. Augmented Filters (AR) are computer-generated effects designed to be imposed by real-life images. People use these filters on Instagram by swiping to their camera for a story and pressing the bottom bottom for a face filter where they can search for one or have one saved to press it to get blue dots on their face to begin the filter.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO