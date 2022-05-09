Public opinions on the recent spike in gas prices

Burlington, VT — On Church Street, people seemed willing to weigh in about the recent spike in gas prices. One Vermonter, Emily Jarvis of Colchester, says she will stay home more.

“I am a person with limited income,” she said. “I just became disabled recently and the high gas prices make it hard to get anywhere, or to appointments. I also have a child who has special needs, and it’s hard to get around to take care of them too. Being from Colchester, none of the things that I access are walkable.”

A PhD student at the University of Vermont says the gas prices are not just impacting her locally. “When I drive back to East Hampton to see my family, that is a much more expensive route then it used to be,” said Yoshi Bird. “Nowadays, I take the train instead of driving all that way. It’s stressful having to decide whether I have enough money to go see my family.”

As soon as the prices went up, it made one resident of St. Albans want to switch to something more efficient. “Up until about two months ago, I was driving a diesel car, so there was a point in time when I was paying about $75 to fill my tank,” said Owen Leavey. “Recently I switched to a hybrid and I am saving at least $25 to $30 per tank.”

GasBuddy reports the average cost in Vermont is $4.42, with the lowest price $4.19 in Rutland at $4.19 and the highest at $4.69 in White River Junction.

“Here locally in Vermont we have seen gas increase 13 cents over the last week, and that is due to the rise and cost of crude oil,” said Daniel Goodman, Public Affairs Manager at AAA Northern New England.

Meanwhile, Jarvis is hopeful these high prices won’t last forever. “Just work together and give rides and check in with people.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.