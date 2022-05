The Bitterroot Hotshots from Montana have been doing excellent work since their arrival at the Cerro Pelado Fire. Mostly working the night shift over in Division F where Division Superintendent Dan Stuki photographed them doing some clearing of dead and down timber before burning out along a road a couple of nights ago. They refueled their drip torches with a mixture of diesel and gasoline and continued to burn out to secure the edge of the fire. Source: @2022.CerroPeladoFire. Photo by Division Superintendent Dan Stuki.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO