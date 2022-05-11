ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

18 Wheeler Accident Causes Big Delays on I-220 W in Shreveport

 1 day ago
Expect delays on I-220 westbound in Shreveport near Jefferson Paige Road through the exit to I-20 for several hours this morning. At 7:51 am this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, law enforcement responded to reports of a semi-truck that had rolled over on I-220 west just past the Jefferson Paige Road...

Haughton Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 80

An elderly Haughton woman has died in a crash on Highway 80 at Oaklawn Drive. The crash happened on Tuesday morning just after 9am. State Police from Troop G responded to the 2 vehicle crash. 40-year-old Yesenia Martinez, of Haughton was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia. She was headed east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, driven by 78-year-old Dorothy Hughart was traveling west on US Hwy 80. As Martinez attempted to make a left turn onto Oakhaven Drive, she failed to yield the right of way and hit the truck. The pickup flipped and came to rest in the westbound lane of Hwy 80. Hughart, who was not wearing her seat belt, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. On Wednesday, Hughart died from her injuries.
HAUGHTON, LA
WDSU

LA 308 reopens in both directions after deadly crash

THIBODAUX, La. — LA 308 reopened Thursday morning in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux after a deadly crash. A portion of LA 308 is now closed at between Royal Oak Blvd and LA 3185 in Thibodaux as Entergy replaces power poles that were damaged in the accident Thursday.
THIBODAUX, LA
Pictures show four-wheeler and dirt bikes driving across Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Photos circulating on social media show people driving off-road vehicles across the Mississippi River Bridge. The person who took the pictures says it happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The person stated he did not want his identity revealed. “Definitely another...
Reopening of DiamondJacks in Bossier could take at least a year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Those waiting to gamble again at DiamondJacks in Bossier City will have to wait quite awhile it seems. On Wednesday, May 11, officials with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said it will likely take a year or more to fully reopen the casino. However, they say this time frame is much shorter than it would’ve taken for P2E to surrender the license and go through the bidding process. They say that would’ve taken two to three years.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
DiamondJacks appears headed for new life as land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former DiamondJacks property in Bossier City appears headed for a new life as a land-based casino, with new owners that have experience in turning around distressed properties. According to Louisiana Gaming Control Board President Ronnie Johns, there is now a legal agreement in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles. The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.
MINDEN, LA
Large narcotics seizures leads to 3 Shreveport arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people face narcotics and firearms charges after Shreveport Police recently made several large seizures. Stanley Cash was charged with possession of schedule one with intent to distribute after police seized 7.62 pounds of marijuana and a firearm from a residence on the 200 block of Prospect St. on April 26.
SHREVEPORT, LA
