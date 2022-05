(Bradenton, Fla., May 12, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is offering English for College and Communication, a program to prepare students to reach the language level necessary for acceptance into SCF. The course will take place Monday through Thursday, May 23-August 9, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Center for Innovation and Technology at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Pkwy., Sarasota. The cost is $687.50 per person. To register, visit SCF.edu/Training, click on the Personal Enrichment category from the left-hand navigation menu and select the Languages subcategory.

