Asymmetric cryptosystem based on optical scanning cryptography and elliptic curve algorithm

By Xiangyu Chang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe propose an asymmetric cryptosystem based on optical scanning cryptography (OSC) and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) algorithm. In the encryption stage of OSC, an object is encrypted to cosine and sine holograms by two pupil functions calculated via ECC algorithm from sender's biometric image, which is sender's private key. With the...

