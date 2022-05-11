ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training

By ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wyCi_0faJQDMQ00
quavondo/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A U.S. Army soldier died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said in a statement.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron responded to the incident in the area, which is closed off to the public for recreation. Alaska Wildlife Troopers were looking for the bear.

It was unclear what type of bear was involved in the attack. Additional details were not immediately available.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The U.S. Army Alaska Command is headquartered at JBER.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
WHIO Dayton

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he sprang into action. The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Bear#Us Army#Animals#U S Army#Jber#Abc Audio
WHIO Dayton

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable...
ANIMALS
WHIO Dayton

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Skittles, Life Savers, Starburst gummies recalled after metal strands found

The manufacturer of gummies products for Skittles, Life Savers and Starburst announced a voluntary recall over reports of thin metal strands found inside bags. In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Mars Wrigley Confectionery LLC ordered the recall in the U.S. and Canada because the metal strands were either embedded in the candies or loose in the bags in which they were contained.
WHIO Dayton

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

TOKYO — (AP) — Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Sunday urged Japan's central government to do more to reduce the U.S. military presence in the southern island group as it marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, amid frustration and bitterness over a lack of support from the mainland.
WHIO Dayton

Teen fatally shot at Chicago’s ‘Bean’ statue in Millenium Park

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old Chicago boy was fatally shot Saturday night near “The Bean” statue in the city’s Millenium Park, authorities said. Seandell Holliday was shot in the chest by the public sculpture that is the centerpiece of the park, located in Chicago’s Loop, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead,
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
103K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy