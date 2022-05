With the summer finally here, lots of folks will be headed to area lakes and bays to hop on their boats and enjoy life on the water. But what happens when you go to get on your boat and find that it's gone? Even worse, the person who took it is riding around having a good time while you're in a state of panic? One couple in Galveston had that very thing happen to them and the woman who did it has been arrested.

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO