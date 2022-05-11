Brenda Riddle

Carolyn Rose Hill Clark was called to be home with the Lord on Friday, April 1. Carolyn was 97 years old at the time of her death. Carolyn was born April 13, 1924 in Memphis, Tenn. She was the oldest child of Zula and Hoyle Hill. Carolyn and her siblings, James Hill and Marianne Hill Evanoff, grew up in the Heights area of Houston. Carolyn and her family were active members of Heights Christian Church where she learned about Jesus Christ. At church she met and made lifelong friends, including her future husband, Harold Clark.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO