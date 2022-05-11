Brenda Riddle

Jean Blevins, age 90, of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, May 1. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Elliott Street Church of Christ with Don Nelson and Gary Hyer officiating. Interment followed in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Morehart Mortuary.
Carolyn Rose Hill Clark was called to be home with the Lord on Friday, April 1. Carolyn was 97 years old at the time of her death. Carolyn was born April 13, 1924 in Memphis, Tenn. She was the oldest child of Zula and Hoyle Hill. Carolyn and her siblings, James Hill and Marianne Hill Evanoff, grew up in the Heights area of Houston. Carolyn and her family were active members of Heights Christian Church where she learned about Jesus Christ. At church she met and made lifelong friends, including her future husband, Harold Clark.
Breckenridge ISD will host a retirement celebration for multiple retiring district employees next week. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. next Wednesday, May 18 at the Administration Office, located at 208 N. Miller Street. The celebration will honor Martha Brannan, Glenda Knight, Lynette Norman, and Lou...
Maria Mendoza, age 70, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, May 5. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 3 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Dias officiating. Interment followed in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Rosary was recited from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Morehart Mortuary.
Pray for rain and cooler weather! My rabbits are HOT!. On another hot topic, congratulations to Hanna Miller and Myia Jackson! WHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. Happy May Birthdays: Logan Daniel, Roy Berl Oliver, James Potts, Edalia Oliver, Kim Miller, Marilyn Dickie, Doris Walters, and Abbegale Alvarez!. Happy May Anniversary...
Texas voters overwhelmingly approved two proposed amendments on Saturday that will provide property tax relief to homeowners. According to the Austin American-Statesman, nearly 85% of voters supported Proposition 2, which raises the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 starting this year. That will save the average homeowner about $175 in school property taxes.
Property owners may soon receive an appraisal notice from the Stephens County Appraisal District. The appraisal district mailed about 11,500 appraisal notices last Wednesday, May 4. City, county, school district and other local taxing units will use the appraisal district’s value to set your 2022 property taxes. Under Texas...
A Chapter 313 application from La Casa Wind, LLC, from NextEra Energy Resources, was approved by Breckenridge ISD last week during a special meeting. The application is related to a 150 MW wind energy farm being considered for the southeast portion of Stephens County. The BISD Board of Trustees last...
The Lady Buckaroos’ ride came to an end Saturday after a twogame series against the Merkel Lady Badgers in the area playoff. The Lady Badgers swept the Lady Bucks at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola to advance to the regional quarterfinals. After combining for 15 runs in games...
The Breckenridge Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) recently approved a 2022-2023 Economic Development Action Plan. This plan outlines the primary objectives set by the BEDC board and its staff to direct time utilization and allocation of resources to support such key priorities and effectively communicate the organization’s projected projects to the general public and community stakeholders.
