When Wycombe Wanderers hosted Doncaster Rovers on 2 April, the game was billed by the club as Adebayo Akinfenwa's 'last dance'. Such a description was deliberately premature because the striker known as 'the Beast' had let it be known he planned to retire at the end of the season - and six more substitute cameos have followed since then.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO