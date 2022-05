This article will try to define general rules for modernizing legacy code that would hopefully apply to all. I don’t think we should update projects for the sake of the “latest and greatest” There’s a lot to be said for “code that works”, especially if it was built by hundreds of developers decades ago. Modernization gives you the opportunity to rethink the original system design, as it makes it pretty easy to introduce subtle behavioral differences. It might be possible to create a similar project without the same complexities, thanks to newer frameworks and tools.

