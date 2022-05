Michigan has lots of restaurants that serve up amazing food. These restaurants do that and have incredible views to enjoy while you eat. Pure Michigan has put out a list of 12 Michigan restaurants with stunning scenic views. I've had the chance to visit some of these beautiful places and now I need to visit all of them. I want to warn you that below are lots of pictures from these restaurants that not only show breathtaking views but also the mouthwatering food they have to offer.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO