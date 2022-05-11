SGMC Foundation Awards Jay Shaw Scholarships

Southern Company has been named among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, moving up to number 19 on its 2022 list. "Our people are the power of Southern Company," said Sloane Drake, Southern Company senior vice president of Human Resources. "Their energy enables us to build a brighter future for our customers and the communities we call home. We drive results by valuing different opinions, backgrounds and experiences, and by welcoming diverse points of view. We celebrate our progress and are committed to a diverse and inclusive organization."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO