ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

SGMC Foundation Awards Jay Shaw Scholarships

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 2 days ago

South Georgia Medical Center's Foundation recently announced Lanier County High School seniors Reagan Newsome and Kiersten Ley as the 2022 recipients of the Jay Shaw Scholarship. Established in 2016, the Jay Shaw...

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Kristen Kitchens joins DouglasNow as news reporter

DouglasNow is thrilled to announce that Kristen Kitchens, a lifelong resident of Coffee County, is joining the DouglasNow news staff, following more than five years of experience at in local media. Kitchens began her career in journalism in 2015 and has covered breaking news stories, local trials, and community events....
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State graduates take next career steps

ALBANY — Albany State University honored more than 600 graduates, including 26 dual enrollment students, at the 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony at the Albany Civic Center. Christopher C. Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, served as the commencement speaker. Womack leads Georgia Power in serving its 2.6 million customers across the state. The company is the largest subsidiary of Southern Company, one of the nation’s leading energy providers.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Dougherty schools’ “berry” good treats for students

ALBANY, GA – April and May have been “berry” good months for our local Dougherty County students. Georgia Grown Strawberries provided an extra boost of nutrition in Dougherty County School System’s cafeteria meals to support cognitive health and to prepare students for state testing. Flint River...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Valdosta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Valdosta, GA
County
Lanier County, GA
valdostaceo.com

Lowndes County School Board Recommends Dr. Shawn Haralson as New Superintendent

The Lowndes County School Board named Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as their sole candidate for the system’s new Superintendent at their meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022. Haralson is an educator of 24 years and has served as Ben Hill County School’s Superintendent for the past six years. During his time in Ben Hill County, he led the system to earn the title of 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year and implemented a number of successful programs including college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Valdosta State University#Charity#Lanier County High School#The Jay Shaw Scholarship#State#The Sgmc Foundation
Savannah Tribune

Georgia Leaders Visit Carver State Bank

At the request of State Representative Carl W. Gilliard (House District 162), a distinguished group of Georgia State Legislators visited Carver State Bank last week to meet with Carver President Robert E. James. The visiting delegation included State Representatives Sandra G. Scott (House District 76), Doreen Carter (House District 93) and Viola Davis (House District 87). They were accompanied by Dr. Rickie C. Keys, a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion advocate, public health professional, social scientist and health inequities analyst. The meeting was held at the Carver Skidaway Road Office.
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostaceo.com

Southern Company Earns Top 20 National Ranking of Companies for Diversity

Southern Company has been named among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, moving up to number 19 on its 2022 list. "Our people are the power of Southern Company," said Sloane Drake, Southern Company senior vice president of Human Resources. "Their energy enables us to build a brighter future for our customers and the communities we call home. We drive results by valuing different opinions, backgrounds and experiences, and by welcoming diverse points of view. We celebrate our progress and are committed to a diverse and inclusive organization."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
WALB 10

19th Century home being moved to Turner Co. for preservation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Local contractors of Relic Pine Enterprises, LLC are taking a 19th-century home piece by piece and transporting it to Turner County as a way to preserve its historic values. It is evident architecture has changed over the years. Before, it was common to see a dog...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
valdostaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Two Solicitor General Appointments

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has appointed Brooklyn Franklin to fill the Solicitor General vacancy within the State Court of Long County which was created by the resignation of Billy J. Nelson, Jr. Luana Nolen has been appointed to the Solicitor General vacancy within the State Court of Paulding County which was created by the enactment of House Bill 1119 during the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
pctonline.com

Dixon Pest Services Announces Acquisition

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., announced its acquisition of the pest control division of Tillman’s Termite & Pest Control of Tallahassee, FL. The acquisition further accelerates Dixon Pest Services’ growing penetration in North Florida as it assumes responsibility for all Tillman’s pest control...
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes High welcomes new coaches

The Lowndes High Vikings have added new additions to the coaching staff. Shawn Sutton began his duties as the offensive coordinator at Lowndes on April 25. Coach Sutton comes to Lowndes from the University of Alabama Birmingham where he coached the 2021 football season. Coach Sutton has been the Assistant...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Late South Ga. author wins Pulitzer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A late South Georgia author won a Pulitzer Prize. The late Winfred Rembert wrote a memoir called “Chasing To My Grave: An Artist Memoir Of The Jim Crow South”. The memoir describes what it was like for Rembert to grow up in the south.
ALBANY, GA
WABE

French fiberglass maker hiring 400 in $28M Georgia expansion

A French manufacturer says it will restart the fiberglass furnace at a Georgia plant it purchased in 2019, investing $28 million and hiring 400 new workers. Saint-Gobain said Wednesday that its ADFORS unit would expand the plant it bought for $17.5 million in Dublin, Georgia. A Latvian company, Valmiera Glass,...
DUBLIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy