SGMC Foundation Awards Jay Shaw Scholarships

At the request of State Representative Carl W. Gilliard (House District 162), a distinguished group of Georgia State Legislators visited Carver State Bank last week to meet with Carver President Robert E. James. The visiting delegation included State Representatives Sandra G. Scott (House District 76), Doreen Carter (House District 93) and Viola Davis (House District 87). They were accompanied by Dr. Rickie C. Keys, a nationally recognized diversity and inclusion advocate, public health professional, social scientist and health inequities analyst. The meeting was held at the Carver Skidaway Road Office.
