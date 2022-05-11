ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training

By ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMvFO_0faJGjcw00
quavondo/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A U.S. Army soldier died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said in a statement.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron responded to the incident in the area, which is closed off to the public for recreation. Alaska Wildlife Troopers were looking for the bear.

It was unclear what type of bear was involved in the attack. Additional details were not immediately available.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The U.S. Army Alaska Command is headquartered at JBER.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
WSB Radio

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Bear#Us Army#Animals#U S Army#Jber#Abc Audio
WSB Radio

'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he sprang into action. The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Laguna Woods church shooting: Churchgoers overpowered shooter

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — One person is dead and at least five people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a Presbyterian church in Southern California. The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
WSB Radio

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket researched the local demographics and arrived a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday. The racially motivated attack...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect's parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Grocery store attacks on the rise, FBI says

Saturday’s mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo that killed 10 emphasizes a rising trend of incidents at grocery stores, The Washington Post reported. The newspaper, citing data from the FBI, reported that there were 28 similar attacks between 2000 and 2020, which left 78 people dead and 83 injured.
WSB Radio

K-9 featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ euthanized

A Rhode Island K-9 whose inspiring story became the subject of a recent Netflix movie was euthanized Friday, state police said. Ruby, part Australian shepherd and border collie, died after a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness,” WPRI-TV reported. She was 11 years old. The dog served with the...
ANIMALS
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Skittles, Life Savers, Starburst gummies recalled after metal strands found

The manufacturer of gummies products for Skittles, Life Savers and Starburst announced a voluntary recall over reports of thin metal strands found inside bags. In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Mars Wrigley Confectionery LLC ordered the recall in the U.S. and Canada because the metal strands were either embedded in the candies or loose in the bags in which they were contained.
FOOD SAFETY
WSB Radio

Okinawa marks 50 years of end to US rule amid protests

TOKYO — (AP) — Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Sunday urged Japan's central government to do more to reduce the U.S. military presence in the southern island group as it marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan after 27 years of American rule, amid frustration and bitterness over a lack of support from the mainland.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
69K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy