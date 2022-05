Japanese automaker Toyota has always appealed to the masses. Its cars are affordable, reliable, and brilliant, and as a result, it shifts huge volumes of cars every year. As the automaker offers more enthusiast-focused cars, provides affordable EVs, and invests in better production processes, its popularity will only increase. Like any other automaker, it has had to deal with the challenges of pandemic-related shutdowns and global supply issues, but it seems that Toyota is feeling the effects of these issues to a lesser degree than many of its rivals. According to the brand's recently released financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022, it has recorded profit figures of around $24.6 billion (at current exchange rates).

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO