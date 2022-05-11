ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Just Listed | Pretty in Palm Beach Country Estates | 14450 69th Drive N

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This fully updated home sits on over an acre of land and features a large screened-in patio...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

luxuryrealestate.com

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

6740 E Almada Street

Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Long Beach. The well-manicured, drought-resistant front yard leads into your bright and airy home which is an entertainers dream with its open floor plan that includes a large kitchen, dining room and two living spaces. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are 3 other good size bedrooms.
LONG BEACH, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

811 Channing AVE

Nestled in the prominent neighborhood of Community Center, this serene home is remodeled to present an ultra-luxurious retreat blocks away from downtown destinations. The property is gated for security and privacy, creating a versatile, indoor-outdoor venue ideal for both living and entertaining. Open, bright interiors are reimagined with impressive craftsmanship and top-of-the-line materials. Rich, dark hardwood floors, museum lighting, and oversized casement windows elevate its quiet character, while custom flair is showcased throughout. Exterior spaces fitted with a hot tub, leisure patios, and citrus trees are equally picturesque and engaging. Enjoy spa-like baths, indoor-outdoor sound, heated floors, room-specific climate controls, and a custom garage. Near shopping, dining, parks, Caltrain, Stanford University, tech, and prized schools like Addison Elementary, Greene Middle, and Palo Alto High (buyer to verify). Character-rich surroundings with must-have convenience!
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Going to Plantation Walk, the hot new food-and-shopping paradise? Be prepared for surcharges

After eating her shrimp salad at the new Tacocraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar at Plantation Walk in April, Ashley Munson scanned her table’s $61 lunch check. There it was, right at the bottom: a 61-cent fee called the “Plantation Walk Surcharge.” Munson and her three girlfriends flagged a server. “I just asked the waitress what it was, and she was like, ‘It’s for the entertainment in the center, ...
PLANTATION, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

The Grand Tasting at Boca Bacchanal

On Saturday night, May 7, the bon vivants of Boca Raton and beyond flocked to The Boca Raton to indulge in everything the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting had to offer. This event, benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, offered food and wine, as well as a silent auction. Forty-two prized vintners and wineries with wines from all over the world were ready to pour. People could strike a pose to remember the moment at the Alina Residences’ “photo booth.”
BOCA RATON, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

33281 Big Sur

Single Story Rebuild in 2016 a Mile from the Beach! So Much Good Stuff as they say! This 3 Bed/2Bath is now 1816 sq. ft. on a 13,082 sq. ft. lot. Starting with great bones, the Primary suite was enlarged to approximately 300 sq. ft. to include a very large walk-in closet, walk-in and wheel chair accessible shower, dual vanities and raised ceilings in a very roomy bedroom. A/C was added to the new electrical system that includes an upgraded panel, 220 in the garage for the dryer and 220 for EV charging. The plumbing was redone inside with PEX as well as a new line to the city pipe in the street. The roof was replaced too! All new in 2016: insulation, drywall, ducts, venting, cabinetry, floors, baseboards, canned lighting, outlets and switches, dual pane windows, doors, in-ceiling sprinkler system, tankless water heater and furnace. And they paid attention to details such as all doors have invisible screens, there is a hot water circulating pump, and an electronic air cleaner on the furnace. The yard has been beautifully upgraded with a front patio and fountain, gorgeous side yard plantings and a solid cover above the back yard patio. There's a yard for pets and a BBQ already hooked up to gas. And more!! Be sure to see this once in a lifetime chance to buy an almost new home in a NO HOA neighborhood! 5 minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Ocean Ranch Shopping, 5 Star Resorts and awesome Dana Point restaurants. Ride your bike or walk the city trail to Doheny and live your Best Beach Life EVER!!
DANA POINT, CA
floridaweekly.com

Sunseeker Resort to introduce new 60,000 square foot event center

The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is set to become much more than just a traditional waterfront resort. Occupying more than 22 waterfront acres, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor — located at 4949 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte — is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Royal Shell Real Estate Proudly Recognizes Their Top Producers for April 2022

Posted By Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. Sanibel/Captiva Office: Top Listing Producers Team is McMurray & Members; Top Listing Producers Individual/Partners, Trevor Nette; Top Sales Producers Team is McMurray & Members; and Top Sales Producers Individual/Partners, Jason Lomano. Fort Myers Office: Top Listing Producers Team is Team Stacey; Top Listing...
REAL ESTATE
treasurecoast.com

Vero Beach Seafood Festival Returns to Riverside Park

Vero Beach Seafood Festival Returns to Riverside Park. Vero Beach, FL – May 14th and 15th, bring your appetite to Riverside Park in Vero Beach for an abundance of delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival features a wide selection of seafood vendors serving up some...
VERO BEACH, FL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Port St Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. At Meating Street, you'll find a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes with the freshest ingredients cooked to perfection. They have a full bar and offer daily specials. Their popular menu items include the double cheeseburger, the steak burger, and their Mexican-style street corn. They often have live music in the evenings, which really adds to the atmosphere.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
bocamag.com

Boca vs. Vacation Rental Party Houses and Brightline to the Beach?

The perpetual issue of vacation rentals has prompted a court case in Boca Raton. Last month, two houses whose owners were operating them as vacation rentals were shut down. Several weeks earlier, neighbors had complained at a council meeting about large parties and loud noise at those houses—951 and 960 Northwest Fourth Court. One neighbor said he confronted the owner, who responded with a profanity.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurants now open: Ah-Beetz New Haven Pizza in Delray Beach, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill in Pembroke Pines

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, Pembroke Pines This Chicago-headquartered, fast-casual Middle Eastern chain from franchisees Bassam Fares and ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

