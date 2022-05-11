ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, IA

CHEMICAL PLANT COMING TO EDDYVILLE

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGround was broken in Eddyville Tuesday (5/10) on a chemical plant that is a collaboration between Cargill and German-based chemical company HELM. The new company’s name is Qore (core) and it will produce a chemical called Qira (KEER-uh). Kaye DeLange,...

ktvo.com

Solar farm to boost economy in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Construction was expected to start in Adair County on the largest solar farm in Missouri this summer. The farm will be located east of State Highway 3 near Troy Mills, Mo., and cover 1,400 acres toward the Kirksville Regional Airport. That is not the case...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Manufacturing Firm Announces $5 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Doyle Equipment Manufacturing revealed it would undergo...
PALMYRA, MO
WHO 13

Grassley urges Iowans to skip grocery stores, buy meat from farmers

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has a beef with big meat processors because of rising costs for consumers. On a call Wednesday, he suggested Iowans skip the middle man and buy local to save money. “Don’t buy from JBS and Tyson. Go to your local markets and local kills,” Grassley said. “I could […]
IOWA STATE
Centerville, IA
kscj.com

IOWA GAS PRICES REACH ALL TIME HIGH

IT’S NOW MORE EXPENSIVE TO FILL OUR GAS TANKS IN IOWA THAN EVER BEFORE. PRICES REACHED A RECORD HIGH IN THE STATE THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING, TOPPING A PREVIOUS RECORD THAT HAD STOOD SINCE THE RECESSION 14 YEARS AGO. IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY PLACES THE BLAME ON THE DEMOCRAT IN...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission

A Winterset farmer has twice built earthen levees near rivers on his land without a permit and was recently fined $5,500, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources order. Dan Allen, founder of Allendan Seed Company, was first issued a notice of violation by the DNR in 2014 for constructing a levee along […] The post Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs

A lack of qualified workers is being blamed for an Iowa pharmacy giving a patient the wrong prescription medication. The Iowa Pharmacy Board has charged the Walgreens drug store on 111 W Ridgway Ave. in Waterloo with dispensing the incorrect drugs to patients and with failing to ensure that the pharmacy employed an adequate number […] The post Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Kim Reynolds
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Prime corn yields are likely gone for Iowa farmers, agronomist says

A Carroll County farmer preps his field for planting on May 10, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Corn farmers in Iowa are unlikely to net the high yields of recent years because their planting has been delayed significantly by cold and rain, according to an Iowa State University agronomist.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
kttn.com

Natural Resources Conservation Service Record of Decision signed for the East Locust Creek Reservoir in Sullivan County

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Missouri signed a Record of Decision on May 11, 2022, supporting the installation of a multi-purpose reservoir in Sullivan County. The decision concludes extensive environmental analysis and fulfills National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements for NRCS. The East Locust Creek Reservoir near...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Axios Des Moines

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
DES MOINES, IA
radiokmzn.com

WEATHER KEPT FARMERS OUT OF FIELDS LAST WEEK

RADIO IOWA – There wasn’t a lot of action in the farm fields last week. The U.S.D.A. crop report says weather limited farmers to just about two good days in the field. With no tractors pulling planters — only 5 more percent of the corn crop got in the ground for a total now of 14%.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kyoutv.com

48-hour boil advisory issued for area in Kirksville

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - City officials in Kirkville said a 48-hour boil advisory has been issued beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The impacted area includes Fillmore Street between Osteopathy and Fifth, and Fifth Street between Fillmore and Normal.
KIRKVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA

