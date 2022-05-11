ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Surprise! City Fitness Is Opening a New Gym in East Passyunk

By Laura Brzyski
Phillymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philly-based fitness brand will close its South Philly location in favor of a space double the size, four blocks away. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. In the 15 years it has been in operation,...

www.phillymag.com

Pasta water ’tinis, kimchi ’tinis, and pickle-beet-caraway ’tinis are all available to nourish your salt-obsessed, cold soul. Even on my laziest days, an icy martini is enough to inspire me to dig a pressed shirt out of my closet, take a shower and give this cocktail the respect it deserves. If I’m drinking a martini, I’m committed to a night on the town, to wearing velvet or silk, or both. And so should you. Especially because, right now, Philly restaurants and bars are serving somewhat unhinged and delightful spins on the classic martini. There’s a cornichon martini at The Good King Tavern or a rose-scented version at Middle Child Clubhouse. And even if you have the drinking preferences of a suited-up business exec from the 1950s, we encourage you to try something new and exciting. These are the places you should start, plus some Philly restaurants and bars serving classic martinis for all the purists, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Outdoor Gym#Dance#City Fitness#Fishtown#Nolibs#Wharton
