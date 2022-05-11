Surprise! City Fitness Is Opening a New Gym in East Passyunk

Pasta water ’tinis, kimchi ’tinis, and pickle-beet-caraway ’tinis are all available to nourish your salt-obsessed, cold soul. Even on my laziest days, an icy martini is enough to inspire me to dig a pressed shirt out of my closet, take a shower and give this cocktail the respect it deserves. If I’m drinking a martini, I’m committed to a night on the town, to wearing velvet or silk, or both. And so should you. Especially because, right now, Philly restaurants and bars are serving somewhat unhinged and delightful spins on the classic martini. There’s a cornichon martini at The Good King Tavern or a rose-scented version at Middle Child Clubhouse. And even if you have the drinking preferences of a suited-up business exec from the 1950s, we encourage you to try something new and exciting. These are the places you should start, plus some Philly restaurants and bars serving classic martinis for all the purists, too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO