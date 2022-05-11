ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Barcelona Willing to Give Azpilicueta Pay Rise to Depart Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iibqL_0faJEA0300

Barcelona are willing to increase the salary of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in an attempt to convince the defender to sign for the La Liga side in the summer.

Barcelona are willing to increase the salary of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in an attempt to convince the defender to sign for the La Liga side in the summer.

Azpiliceuta's contract was due to expire, allowing him to move on a free transfer, but has since been extended due to a clause in his Chelsea deal.

As per Goal , Barcelona are still interested in Azpilicueta and are willing to give him pay rise and a two-year contract with an option for an extra year to convince him to move.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The report states that they have informed the defender that he can earn £11 million a season at the Camp Nou if he decides to depart.

However, Barcelona would be unable to pay a substantial transfer fee due to Financial Fair Play, meaning that Chelsea would have to accept a reduced fee for him to leave.

It has previously been reported that Azpilicueta is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution' , with it believed that the Spanish international has made it clear for some time now that he wants to play for the Catalan side next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHQE9_0faJEA0300

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Barcelona manager Xavi has already asked the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Azpilicueta, but with Barcelona offering a two-year contract with an option for the third, his long-term future would be more secure than staying at Chelsea and earning year-by-year extensions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Watkins, Mane, Rudiger, Tielemans, Osimhen

Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#La Liga#Imago#Uk Sports Pics Ltd#Spanish#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Inter Milan takes on Juventus in Italian Cup final

MILAN (AP) — For Inter Milan, Wednesday’s Italian Cup final could be the first of two trophies. Inter plays Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and then has two league matches in Serie A, where it is locked in an intriguing title fight with city rival AC Milan.
UEFA
Reuters

UK source says report of plan to breach post-Brexit treaty is not correct

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government source described as “not correct” a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce on Friday that he will breach post-Brexit treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier on Tuesday, ITV television’s political editor Robert Peston said the government...
POLITICS
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy