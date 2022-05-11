Report: Barcelona Willing to Give Azpilicueta Pay Rise to Depart Chelsea

Barcelona are willing to increase the salary of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in an attempt to convince the defender to sign for the La Liga side in the summer.

Azpiliceuta's contract was due to expire, allowing him to move on a free transfer, but has since been extended due to a clause in his Chelsea deal.

As per Goal , Barcelona are still interested in Azpilicueta and are willing to give him pay rise and a two-year contract with an option for an extra year to convince him to move.

The report states that they have informed the defender that he can earn £11 million a season at the Camp Nou if he decides to depart.

However, Barcelona would be unable to pay a substantial transfer fee due to Financial Fair Play, meaning that Chelsea would have to accept a reduced fee for him to leave.

It has previously been reported that Azpilicueta is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution' , with it believed that the Spanish international has made it clear for some time now that he wants to play for the Catalan side next season.

Barcelona manager Xavi has already asked the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Azpilicueta, but with Barcelona offering a two-year contract with an option for the third, his long-term future would be more secure than staying at Chelsea and earning year-by-year extensions.

