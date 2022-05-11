ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Doc Sounds Off on Sixers' Struggles in Game 5 vs. Miami

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL3mk_0faJE21U00

The Philadelphia 76ers knew going into their second-round series against the Miami Heat that they would need at least one victory on the road to steal the series over the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

When the series kicked off last week, the Sixers came up short in Games 1 and 2. As the Sixers got on the board with back-to-back victories at home in Games 3 and 4, the Sixers had a great opportunity to finally steal a game in South Beach before the series goes back to Philly.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, they looked out of sorts during Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup. And from the jump, the Sixers were doomed at the FTX Arena as they couldn’t take control during any point of the matchup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Through the first quarter, the Sixers were held to under 20 points and turned the ball over four times. While they played much better in the second quarter and kept the game within comeback distance at the end of the first half, the Sixers’ second-half adjustments were non-existent.

The Heat extended their lead to as much as 20 points in the third quarter. And during the fourth quarter, a nearly 40-point rally allowed the Heat to get out in front by 37 points. Towards the end of the matchup, Doc Rivers cleared the bench as it was clear his team was too far behind.

“They were just more physical,” said Rivers after the game. “We didn’t run our stuff very well. We played at a snail’s pace. I think we had 85 shots and turned the ball over. Everything they did tonight was harder and better. Their stuff was better than what we ran, their energy was better, and their toughness was better.”

When it was all said and done, the Sixers fell way short and lost the game 120-85. With that defeat, the Sixers will head back to Philly and will face possible elimination during the Game 6 matchup at home.

“That’s on me to make sure they’re ready,” Rivers continued. “And that’s on them to be ready. Tonight, we were not. I want to watch the tape or burn the tape. I’m not sure which one. I’ll probably watch it because I have to, and then I’ll burn it. We’ll be ready next game. We have to be.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Ben Simmons sells house, selling condo and trying to put the 76ers and Philadelphia in the past

Ben Simmons is trying to put Philadelphia behind him in more ways than one. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden after a disappointing end to his 2021 playoffs, has sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78 acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale. Simmons is still trying to sell a $3 million condo in the City Center area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
City
Home, PA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Reacts to Danny Green's Injury After Game 6

Before the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately lost their Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, they suffered a key loss in the process as one of their starters went out of the game early on. Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was in the midst of his first shift of the night. Just a ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Eastern Conference
All 76ers

Patrick Beverley Encourages Sixers to Pay James Harden

As the offseason approaches, the burning question in Philadelphia will be whether the 76ers get James Harden back or not. The ball will be in Harden's court initially. As the ten-time All-Star has a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Harden can opt in and the Sixers ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

Danny Green Receives Knee Injury Diagnosis

As the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Miami Heat for their Game 6 matchup on Thursday night, the Sixers lost a key contributor in the opening minutes of the game. Philadelphia’s starting forward Danny Green was standing in the paint and looking to grab a rebound before Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

In biggest game of the year, James Harden turned into Ben Simmons

The 76ers got rid of Ben Simmons for a few reasons but largely because he refused to shoot the basketball in the second half of the biggest game of last year, a home elimination game in the conference semifinal round. Simmons was mysteriously and inexplicably scared to shoot in Game...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy