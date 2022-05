The weather is warming up, and it's likely you're starting to see more people around Michigan riding bicycles and motorcycles as a way to get out and stretch their legs. While riding a bike or motorcycle as a leisurely vehicle can really help you get a closer experience with the pure Michigan we all love, it can also be extremely dangerous if not everyone on the roadway is respecting each other and following the rules.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO