Brezza (702.676.6014) has already reset the standard for coastal Italian cuisine on the Strip at its refined and colorful Resorts World Las Vegas dining space. Now executive chef Nicole Brisson is adding to the offerings with a new Sunday brunch program featuring live performance by acclaimed Las Vegas singer Christina Amato, fantastic views from the olive tree-lined patio, and beautiful bites running the gamut from fresh seafood and house-baked pastry to pasta and classic mid-morning dishes. Start with the chef’s selection of salumi and Italian cheese with pickled vegetables and move on to the caviar gnocco fritto and Tuscan beef tartare. Salt-roasted potato gnocchi and spring pea agnolotti highlight the pasta selections, and a frittata with candied tomatoes and prosciutto or the zucchini crepes with fresh mozzarella will likely change the way you think about brunch and Italian cuisine.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO