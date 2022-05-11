18 Wheeler Accident Causes Big Delays on I-220 W in Shreveport

An elderly Haughton woman has died in a crash on Highway 80 at Oaklawn Drive. The crash happened on Tuesday morning just after 9am. State Police from Troop G responded to the 2 vehicle crash. 40-year-old Yesenia Martinez, of Haughton was driving a 2014 GMC Acadia. She was headed east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, driven by 78-year-old Dorothy Hughart was traveling west on US Hwy 80. As Martinez attempted to make a left turn onto Oakhaven Drive, she failed to yield the right of way and hit the truck. The pickup flipped and came to rest in the westbound lane of Hwy 80. Hughart, who was not wearing her seat belt, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. On Wednesday, Hughart died from her injuries.

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO