Theory, Drew Gulak and JBL: WWE’s The Bump, May 11, 2022

By Fightful Staff
 2 days ago

Theory returns to the WWE’s The Bump studio,...

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands, Plans For Heel Turn Revealed

You never know when you might see a familiar face return to WWE programming, and for weeks now WWE has been airing vignettes promoting the return of Lacey Evans on the SmackDown brand. The vignettes have been clearly positioning Evans as a babyface, but it seems that the company is now going in a different direction.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
Lacey Evans Reportedly Moved to WWE Raw Brand

– WWE aired a video package on Lacey Evans on last night’s edition of Raw. According to PWInsider, WWE has opted to move Lacey Evans to Raw. This is despite Evans appearing during a TV segment on WWE SmackDown last week. Additionally, the plan is for Evans to be...
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is reportedly a WWE RAW Superstar as of this week. WWE recently ran a series of five vignettes to build to Evans’ return to the SmackDown brand, with an emotional Evans recalling her childhood and her journey to where she’s at today. The series ended this past Friday night on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd for a big babyface pop.
Natalya On Fit Finlay’s Magic At WWE NXT, Cora Jade Earns Natalya’s Respect In Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For RK-Bro vs. The Usos

During the May 9th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, RAW tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) said that they still wanted the tag-team title unification match against Smackdown tag team champions The Usos. The duo will be heading to this Friday’s Smackdown in an attempt to make the match official.
WWE Gauging Interest in WWE Evil Season Two, Lists Possible Subjects

WWE is looking to do a second season of their WWE Evil series, with a new survey gauging interest in some possible subjects to cover. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a survey on Tuesday looking for feedback on the first season and asking about interest in seven potential names for seson two episodes.
WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark. On May 4, 2022, WWE submitted two applications with the USPTO to trademark "Rip Fowler." The trademark is slated to cover performances by a professional wrestler. As of this writing, it is not known who this new name will be for. Full descriptions for...
Deonna Purrazzo: I Hadn't Done Live TV Since NXT, AEW Main Event Caused A Lot Of Pressure

Deonna Purrazzo speaks about her spot in last week's Dynamite main event. In the main event of AEW Dynamite last week, ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo clashed with ROH Interim Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez in a championship unification match. The match came as a result of Purrazzo being unable to make the ROH Supercard Of Honor event back in April, as Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to win the interim belt. Purrazzo however, has held the original belt since the January 13th edition of IMPACT Wrestling when she defeated Rok-C to capture the gold.
Chris Jericho Applies To Trademark 'The Watch' And 'The Wizard'

The Trademark God is back at it. On May 5, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "The Wizard," which he has recently used as his nickname on AEW TV. On May 6, he applied to trademark "The Watch." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Full descriptions:. Mark For: THE WIZARD trademark...
