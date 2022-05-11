ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

￼Free Fishing Day is June 11

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 11, 2022, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater. Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license. The event is...

AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ABC 33/40 News

More than $12.5 Million in grants coming to Alabama airports

25 airports across Alabama will be getting improvements thanks to Federal Aviation Administration grants. According to a release from Senator Richard Shelby, more than $12.5 million in FAA grants will be used at 25 airports to improve construction and make safety advances. “I am pleased that DOT recognizes the importance...
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
WKRG News 5

OWA sets opening date for ‘Tropic Falls’ indoor waterpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25. WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were […]
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Montgomery, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Sushi Cafe is a prime spot for sushi and Japanese food. The atmosphere is perfect. It's not too loud, and the music isn't too distracting. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a conversation with a friend, you'll want to check it out. You'll be able to hear each other speak clearly without any of the awkwardness that comes with asking someone to repeat what they just said. The Sushi Cafe also has some delicious dishes, including the Golden Dragon Roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sweet potato tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. They also have another speciality roll called the Hawaiian Roll, which has crab meat and shrimp tempura topped with salmon.
Praise 93.3

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery. “I was working with the...
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama. "While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak...
thecitymenus.com

East Alabama Excites With New Developments

A lot of exciting developments are happening in East Alabama. Here’s a summary of what we’ve found:. The biggest development is the demolition of part of Quintard Mall. The initial front part facing Highway 21 including the former Sears has been torn down, leaving JCPenney essentially as a stand-alone store on that end of the mall. The demolished part may be rebuilt, but that is yet to be confirmed.
