Former Husker may be on new pro team in 2022

An article from USA Today has tabbed a former Nebraska punter as one of the NFL veterans on thin ice after the draft. Nate Davis named Baltimore Ravens Punter Sam Koch as someone who may be playing for a new team in 2022. Davis writes,

“He’s been on of the most effective and innovative at his position since 2006. However, the Ravens tabbed Penn State’s Jordan Stout in Round 4 – the first of four punters taken in this draft – an almost stone-cold indicator that Koch reached the end of the line in Baltimore.”

Koch punted for Nebraska in 2004 and 2005 and averaged 44 yards per punt during the timespan. He also holds the school record for yards per punt for a season with 46.5 yards in 2005. The Baltimore Ravens selected Koch in the 6th Round of the 2006 NFL Draft. His best season was in 2015 when he was elected to his only Pro Bowl and picked for the Second-team All-Pro team.

