Pueblo police cracking down on abandoned vehicles

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced it's time to start cracking down on abandoned vehicles left along the side of the road.

Tuesday, the PPD tweeted out the department will be conducting their second quarter abandoned vehicle roundup.

On Wednesday, police will be marking abandoned vehicles with an orange tag.

Any abandoned vehicles that don't get picked up after one week, will be towed.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

