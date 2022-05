Did you know that the City of Lubbock has juvenile curfew laws?. I wasn't aware of it, and I think it's safe to say a lot of us also weren't. I could just be stupid, though. I was a pretty "safe" kid. I never went out to parties, didn't commit any crimes, and didn't stay out very late. I usually would stay home and stay up into the early morning hours playing Team Fortress 2 with the boys, so I never had a reason to know about curfew.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO