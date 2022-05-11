ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Make Arrest In Murder Of Baltimore Mother

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting last month in southern Baltimore , authorities said.

Joel Ugah was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, Baltimore Police said.

Ugah is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault, along with gun charges, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 6:19 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Officers handling that call found 30-year-old Brittany Keyser and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Keyser, a mother of two, died of her injuries at the scene . The status of the male shooting victim wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday.

Based on physical evidence and statements provided by witnesses, detectives zeroed in on Ugah as the shooting suspect, police said.

Ugah remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

Comments / 16

Crystal Laufaune Diven
2d ago

Were all going to hold you to that sta promise and catch the ones that did this. Set example out for the shooters!!! These kids out here shooting, they need to see first hand what it like to

Reply
3
L in Md
4d ago

No matter the circumstances you had no right to murder this victim, I hope you’re put away for a long time!

Reply
4
Cindy Figliozzi
4d ago

I wonder what the motive was ? It was quite early in the morning to be that angry

Reply(1)
7
CBS Baltimore

Up To $16K Reward Offered For Tips About Murder Of East Baltimore Pregnant Woman And Fiancé

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has doubled the reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland for any information that leads investigators to the person who killed a pregnant woman and her fiancé in East Baltimore. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland began offering a cash reward on Sunday afternoon. The volunteer-based organization said it would give up to $8,000 for tips leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Angel Smith, 38, and her fiance, Yahmell Montague. A few hours later, Hogan announced via social media that he would double that reward. Now, a tipster could...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Woman With Cognitive Impairment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from cognitive impairment. County police say that 66-year-old Fanny Mae Walton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Windsor Mill area. The 5’5 and 135-pound woman was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time she went missing, according to authorities.  She was also carrying a white mesh bag, police said. Anyone who sees Walton or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or dial 410-887-1340.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family, Friends Mourn Pregnant Woman Who Gave Birth And Died After East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been two days since a pregnant woman and her fiancé were murdered outside of their home on 23rd Street in East Baltimore on Thursday. Even though she was fatally injured during a barrage of gunfire, 38-year-old Angel Smith, who was seven months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl before she died. When the baby was born, she was in critical condition. She has remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Today, family members are telling WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Lansdowne Double Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting this week in Lansdowne that sent two people to the hospital. Wilbur Anderson, 42, and Victor Gay Jr., 32, were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore County Police said. The charges stem from a shooting reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road in Lansdowne, authorities said. Officers called to that scene found a woman shot inside an apartment and a man shot multiple times outside. Both victims were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the victims’ conditions as of Friday morning. Anderson and Gay are being held without bond while awaiting trial.
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet in Southwest overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was hospitalized after a Southwest, overnight shooting. According to police, just after 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Edmonson Avenue. Once on scene, officers located 37-year-old man with a graze wound to the hand. He was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested In Baltimore County Shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Wilbur L. Anderson, 42, and Victor M. Gay Jr., 32, were arrested after shooting a male and female victim on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Baltimore County detectives say.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Maryland Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities. The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said. The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest. Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said. State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland,...
WALDORF, MD
NBC New York

NYPD Makes Arrest in NYC Triple Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 2 Others

Police now have a suspect in custody in last month's triple shooting in the Bronx that left a 27-year-old man dead. Authorities said Ariel Martinez, 23, is facing several charges, including murder and manslaughter, in the April 24 shooting of Joshua Garcia. It happened on Clay Avenue near the Bronx...
BRONX, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Fugitive con-artist tricked Baltimore woman then raped her, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted in a rape investigation. Investigators say Maurice Coleman, 52, is wanted for first-degree rape, as well as other, lesser charges. According to the US Marshals Service Coleman is accused of raping an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint following an argument in her home, back in 2016.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

79-Year-Old Man Shot In Carrollton Ridge Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 79-year-old man was shot in the leg near a laundromat in Carrollton Ridge on Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Smallwood Avenue at 5:48 p.m., police said. 79yo shot tonight Carrollton Ridge. it happened just two blocks from where a man was found shot dead on Sunday inside a burning home. @wjz pic.twitter.com/gfyOus1MdD — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 13, 2022 Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities Anyone with information should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
NBC New York

2 Teens Shot in Brooklyn After Dispute: NYPD

A pair of teenagers were hospitalized late Friday when a dispute at a Brooklyn NYCHA building led to a gunman opening fire, police said overnight. Authorities were trying to track down the shooter Saturday responsible for firing on two teenage boys at the Sumner Houses in Bed-Stuy. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
KARE 11

2 killed in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a north Minneapolis shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Authorities say they were responding to a ShotSpotter notification just after 3:45 p.m. in the area of West Broadway and Bryant Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Police say both men died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said.
KTTS

Double Homicide On North Boonville

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a double homicide in the 300 block of North Boonville. Two men died after they were shot. A third man was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The deceased males were identified as Malik Sutton, 23, and Kylon...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
