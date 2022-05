PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanks to repairs to the Wood County bell a historic piece of history will be active again. The bell from 1860 saw disrepair due to weather and other elements that built up over the 120 years. The bell is exactly the same as it was from 1860 but the framework around the bell were the focus for the repairs.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO