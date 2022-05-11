ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres 5, Cubs 4: Frank Schwindel hits it... just not quite far enough

By Al Yellon
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were not yet convinced that MLB is messing with the baseball, what happened to Frank Schwindel in Tuesday’s 5-4 Cubs loss to the Padres ought to do that convincing. Setting the stage: The Cubs have already scored a run off Padres closer Taylor Rogers in the top of the...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Can Jurickson Profar keep producing despite poor average?

The first month of the 2022 MLB season has been put into the record books. The San Diego Padres bats (.220 team batting average) have not been hot, but the hitters have been (.263) productive with runners in scoring position. One of the Padres better run-producers has been Jurickson Profar, who had five home runs and 15 RBI in April. But the jury is out if Profar can keep producing at this level while possessing a poor batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Ball Township, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KSDK

Harrison Bader makes history with first-ever Cardinals inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Sean Newcomb
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Ildemaro Vargas
Person
Patrick Wisdom
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Wilmer Flores (back) scratched on Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon to start

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores (back) has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores is dealing with back tightness and has been scratched from Tuesday's clash with Colorado. Mauricio Dubon will start at third base and bat seventh versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Dubon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Padres 5
NBC San Diego

Luke Voit Homers Twice, but Rivas lifts Cubs in Homecoming

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas had quite the homecoming. Playing against his hometown San Diego Padres for the first time, Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the banged-up Cubs to a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Phillies vs Dodgers – Lock of the Night

10 PM EST – Phillies vs Dodgers: Jean Segura O 0.5 Singles -125 For all intents and purposes Jean Segura is the Phillies’ hottest hitter at the moment. Jean has quietly put together a 9 game hitting streak in May, batting .452 in those 9 games. In those 9 games in May, Jean has singled in 8 out of 9 games, the only game he didn’t hit a single in he smacked a homerun over the left field fence instead. I was tempted to take Jean Segura O 1.5 total bases at +145, but based on Segura’s recent numbers, that bet would require a multi-hit game. Aside from his recent three game home run streak, Jean went 13 straight games without hitting an extra base hit. The Phillies are going against left handed pitcher Tyler Anderson tonight who has a career 4.52 ERA, meaning Jean will certainly have a couple easy early shots at hitting a single. If all of this isn’t tempting enough, don’t be surprised if we see Jean batting lead-off tonight based on Schwarber’s recent struggles, giving Segura the MOST opportunities on the ballclub to get a single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ESPN

Rivas' key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

SAN DIEGO -- — Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas had quite the homecoming. Playing against his hometown San Diego Padres for the first time, Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the banged-up Cubs to a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Willson Contreras homered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

Padres beat Cubs 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres' day began with news that manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery and ended with a thrilling win against the Chicago Cubs.Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and left fielder Jurickson Profar caught Frank Schwindel's bases-loaded drive at the wall to seal a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.Closer Taylor Rogers allowed Ian Happ's RBI single with two outs in the ninth and loaded the bases before retiring Schwindel for his 12 save in 13 chances."These are the days you go through and thankfully we had an extra insurance run...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy