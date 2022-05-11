Padres 5, Cubs 4: Frank Schwindel hits it... just not quite far enough

10 PM EST – Phillies vs Dodgers: Jean Segura O 0.5 Singles -125 For all intents and purposes Jean Segura is the Phillies’ hottest hitter at the moment. Jean has quietly put together a 9 game hitting streak in May, batting .452 in those 9 games. In those 9 games in May, Jean has singled in 8 out of 9 games, the only game he didn’t hit a single in he smacked a homerun over the left field fence instead. I was tempted to take Jean Segura O 1.5 total bases at +145, but based on Segura’s recent numbers, that bet would require a multi-hit game. Aside from his recent three game home run streak, Jean went 13 straight games without hitting an extra base hit. The Phillies are going against left handed pitcher Tyler Anderson tonight who has a career 4.52 ERA, meaning Jean will certainly have a couple easy early shots at hitting a single. If all of this isn’t tempting enough, don’t be surprised if we see Jean batting lead-off tonight based on Schwarber’s recent struggles, giving Segura the MOST opportunities on the ballclub to get a single.

