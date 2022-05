You couldn’t ask for more drama than the final day of the Bundesliga provided, with Stuttgart avoiding relegation thanks to a Wataru Endo goal deep into stoppage time. Stuttgart entered their final match of the year in 16th place, with American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side three points behind Hertha Berlin, who occupied the final safe spot. Nothing but a win, paired with a loss for Hertha, would do. By halftime, the cause seemed lost. While Sasa Kalajdic’s goal did see Stuttgart lead Koln, Hertha were up 1-0 over Borussia Dortmund. Things got even more dire in the 59th minute, as Anthony Modeste...

