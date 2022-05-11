ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Wilco to play two CNY concerts; Gov’t Mule adds Beak & Skiff show

By Geoff Herbert
newyorkupstate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilco is coming to Central New York for two concerts, and Gov’t Mule has added a show after postponing its spring tour. Wilco will perform Aug. 21 at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown and Aug. 23 at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette. Both shows are part of the Jeff Tweedy-led...

www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Lafayette, NY
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Andrew Bird
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Jeff Tweedy
WIBX 950

Central New York Couple Keeps Nostalgia Alive, Purchases Thunder Island Water Park

I remember the jingle playing on television like it was yesterday:. "The most fun in the sun, where you'll meet everyone-- Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!" Thunder Island was a staple of my childhood. I could actually argue that as a kid, the water part I visited the most was Thunder Island. I have family that lives in Oswego County, so the park at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton was the closest way to cool off on a summer day.
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Massive’ chicken wing battle returning to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Syracuse, N.Y. — A festival celebrating the almighty chicken wing will return to the city’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven restaurants and bars will compete in the “Battle of the Wings” on May 20 and 21. The two-day festival will also feature 11 bands on two different stages, and a dozen food trucks will line the grounds and sell their food.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Concerts#Gov T Mule Adds
newyorkupstate.com

Noted Finger Lakes distillery heavily damaged in fire

Naples, N.Y. — An early morning fire caused significant damage to the Hollerhorn Distilling Co., a noted craft beverage maker in Naples at the south end of Canandaigua Lake. Naples fire officials told Fingerlakes1.com that the fire destroyed the tasting room, bar and a dining area. A wall stopped the flames from reaching the distillery itself, where spirits are produced and stored.
NAPLES, NY
mynbc5.com

Community in Northern New York is calling for a new bridge

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Thousands of our neighbors cross Lake Champlain every day. One community group is hoping to see a new connection between New York and Vermont. Currently, there are two bridges that connect New York to Vermont. One in Rouses Point and the other in Crown Point. "Bridge...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheartoswego.com

Robert I. Clark – May 7, 2022

Robert I. Clark, 79, of Oswego, passed on May 7, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Hazel (Pecor) Clark. Bob was a proud Marine having served two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Okinawa. He was previously employed at the Oswego County Transfer Station and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse teacher buys home for homeless family of 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When Physical Education teacher Maryam Ek Kaufman, Coach Ek, walked back into her gymnasium at Dr. King Elementary School after winter break she saw some new faces in her class. Six to be exact, all brothers and sisters. “I notice they’re really well behaved but you...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.  Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.  “After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Farmers Are Getting Crushed This Spring

The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
DEPEW, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy