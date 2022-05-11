ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Neural correlates of co-occurring pain and depression: an activation-likelihood estimation (ALE) meta-analysis and systematic review

By Carmen Jiamin Zheng
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between pain and depression is thought to be bidirectional and the underlying neurobiology 'shared' between the two conditions. However, these claims are often based on qualitative comparisons of brain regions implicated in pain or depression, while focused quantitative studies of the neurobiology of pain-depression comorbidity are lacking. Particularly, the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

In silico mutational analysis of ACE2 to check the susceptibility of lung cancer patients towards COVID-19

Being the second major cause of death worldwide, lung cancer poses a significant threat to the health of patients. This worsened during the era of pandemic since lung cancer is found to be more prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Many recent studies imply a high frequency of COVID-19 infection associated severe outcome. However, molecular studies are still lacking in this respect. Hence the current study is designed to investigate the binding affinities of ACE2 lung cancer mutants with the viral spike protein to find the susceptibility of respective mutants carrying patients in catching the virus. Quite interestingly, our study found lesser binding affinities of all the selected mutants thus implying that these cancer patients might be less affected by the virus than others. These results are opposed to the recent studies' propositions and open new avenues for more in-depth studies.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropathic Pain#Chronic Pain#Pain Disorder#Back Pain#Acute Pain#Prospero#Crd42020219876#Ale
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

New research finds the risk of psychotic-like experiences can start in childhood

It has long been understood that environmental and socio-economic factors—including income disparity, family poverty, and air pollution—increase a person's risk of developing psychotic-like experiences, such as subtle hallucinations and delusions that can become precursors to a schizophrenia diagnosis later in life. Research has long focused on young adults but now, thanks to the data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, researchers at the University of Rochester have found these risk factors can be observed in pre-adolescent children.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy