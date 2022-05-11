Neural correlates of co-occurring pain and depression: an activation-likelihood estimation (ALE) meta-analysis and systematic review
The relationship between pain and depression is thought to be bidirectional and the underlying neurobiology 'shared' between the two conditions. However, these claims are often based on qualitative comparisons of brain regions implicated in pain or depression, while focused quantitative studies of the neurobiology of pain-depression comorbidity are lacking. Particularly, the...www.nature.com
Comments / 0