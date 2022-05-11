ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it possible to stage schizophrenia? A systematic review

By Clara MartÃnez-Cao
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA staging model is a clinical tool used to define the development of a disease over time. In schizophrenia, authors have proposed different theoretical staging models of increasing complexity. Therefore, the aims of our study were to provide an updated and critical view of the proposed clinical staging models for schizophrenia...

www.nature.com

