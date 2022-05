The Los Angeles-Based Dessert Waffle Concept To Open Its First Texas Location on May 28th. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Dallas, TEXAS - The Dolly Llama has announced its expansion into Texas with its first location in Dallas. Located within the sought-after and growing Uptown neighborhood at 2817 Howell Street, Suite 210, The Dolly Llama will celebrate its opening on Saturday, May 28th with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration! Beginning at 12pm, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. Throughout the day, guests will also be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles for fun prizes!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO