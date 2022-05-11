Missouri medical marijuana sales hit monthly high

Medical marijuana grunge rubber stamp, vector illustration. (Jefferson City) Missouri dispensaries of medical cannabis report the sales of almost 37-million dollars worth of medication and other products during April. That’s a record. There was also a one-day sales record of two-point-eight-millions dollars in sales on April 20th. Four-20 is...
Recreational marijuana activists have crossed a major hurtle as the The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign submitted more than twice as many signatures as required to put the citizens’ initiative petition on this year’s ballot. Leaders of the statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal...
(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to require state regulators to turn over ownership information for businesses granted medical marijuana licenses that it has long withheld from public view. Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis added the transparency requirements as an amendment to a local...
Used vehicle retail brand EchoPark Automotive added its first store in Missouri. A nearly 61,000-square-foot EchoPark opened in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. EchoPark's store in St. Louis is part of a nationwide expansion for the company.
(Missouri Independent) – Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies...
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urges citizens to be aware of the dangers of substituting and altering infant nutrition due to a nationwide shortage of baby formula. DHSS joined the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in providing guidance for...
The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign on Sunday delivered more than 385,000 petition signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office. That's twice as many signatures needed to put the adult-use recreational marijuana vote on the ballot in November, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Beyond legalizing recreational weed, Legal Missouri's campaign would...
A federal investigation uncovered "an unsafe patient care environment" at the University of Missouri Health Care's University Hospital in Columbia. The probe in September 2020 found the hospital’s security officers would provoke patients, then pepper-spray and restrain them, according to federal documents reviewed by the Columbia Missourian. Since the...
West Plains, Mo. – A recreational marijuana amendment petition has received enough signatures to be placed on the November 8 ballot in Missouri. The St. Louis group, Legal Missouri 2022, needed roughly 175,000 signatures to have the constitutional amendment placed on the ballot and received over 390,000. The group delivered the petitions to the capitol on May 8.
When Jennifer Harris Dault’s daughter Hope came out to her kindergarten class as a transgenderr girl via Zoom, no one really batted an eye. Her teachers supported her, and so did her friends. Rori Picker Neiss’s son had a similar experience when he came out as a boy. The two kids, ages 7 and 11 years old, have faced an outpouring of support from their communities and schools.
(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
Gasoline price per gallon reaches record high in Missouri, but what about price per mile?. The average price of gasoline in Missouri hit an all-time high on Wednesday and it’s almost there in Kansas. But, it might not be as bad as it seems... Neal Jones’ Top 5: Messages...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri marijuana laws could soon go up in smoke after "Legal Missouri 2022" delivered enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on the ballot this November. There are more than 181,000 Missourians carrying medical marijuana cards currently. “There’s certainly a lot more people than that that...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people in the Springfield area won big prizes by playing Missouri Lottery games recently. Missouri Lottery said a trip to the laundry mat led to a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a winning $100,000 lottery ticket in Springfield. According to a news release, the winner had gone to the laundry mat after […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AAA reports that the statewide average for gas prices in Missouri has set a new record. The statewide average for gas prices is now at $3.98 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up 16 cents from this time last week, and $1.24 more than this time last year.
Comments / 0