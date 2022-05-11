ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri medical marijuana sales hit monthly high

Missouri's medical marijuana industry posted a monthly sales record in April. Sales...

mymoinfo.com

Cannabis Is Big Money In Missouri

Medical marijuana grunge rubber stamp, vector illustration. (Jefferson City) Missouri dispensaries of medical cannabis report the sales of almost 37-million dollars worth of medication and other products during April. That’s a record. There was also a one-day sales record of two-point-eight-millions dollars in sales on April 20th. Four-20 is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Recreational Marijuana Could Be On Missouri's Ballot This Fall

Recreational marijuana activists have crossed a major hurtle as the The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign submitted more than twice as many signatures as required to put the citizens’ initiative petition on this year’s ballot. Leaders of the statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

EchoPark adds first Missouri store with STL location

Used vehicle retail brand EchoPark Automotive added its first store in Missouri. A nearly 61,000-square-foot EchoPark opened in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. EchoPark's store in St. Louis is part of a nationwide expansion for the company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

(Missouri Independent) – Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies...
MISSOURI STATE
#Medical Marijuana
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri health officials to issue warnings amid baby formula shortage

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urges citizens to be aware of the dangers of substituting and altering infant nutrition due to a nationwide shortage of baby formula. DHSS joined the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in providing guidance for...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Missouri recreational marijuana campaign gathers 385K signatures

The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign on Sunday delivered more than 385,000 petition signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office. That's twice as many signatures needed to put the adult-use recreational marijuana vote on the ballot in November, the Springfield News-Leader reports. Beyond legalizing recreational weed, Legal Missouri's campaign would...
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield Business Journal

Federal probe finds 'unsafe patient care environment' at MU hospital

A federal investigation uncovered "an unsafe patient care environment" at the University of Missouri Health Care's University Hospital in Columbia. The probe in September 2020 found the hospital’s security officers would provoke patients, then pepper-spray and restrain them, according to federal documents reviewed by the Columbia Missourian. Since the...
COLUMBIA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Recreational Marijuana Amendment will be on Nov. 2022 Ballot. What will this mean if it passes?

West Plains, Mo. – A recreational marijuana amendment petition has received enough signatures to be placed on the November 8 ballot in Missouri. The St. Louis group, Legal Missouri 2022, needed roughly 175,000 signatures to have the constitutional amendment placed on the ballot and received over 390,000. The group delivered the petitions to the capitol on May 8.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

For Missouri's transgender youth and their parents, the legislature's focus causes anxiety

When Jennifer Harris Dault’s daughter Hope came out to her kindergarten class as a transgenderr girl via Zoom, no one really batted an eye. Her teachers supported her, and so did her friends. Rori Picker Neiss’s son had a similar experience when he came out as a boy. The two kids, ages 7 and 11 years old, have faced an outpouring of support from their communities and schools.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri sets new record high for gas prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AAA reports that the statewide average for gas prices in Missouri has set a new record. The statewide average for gas prices is now at $3.98 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up 16 cents from this time last week, and $1.24 more than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE

