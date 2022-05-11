ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MKE Lifestyle's May issue explores breweries, restaurants and all that Milwaukee has to offer

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The May edition of MKE Lifestyle is now hitting newsstands!. This month, the magazine is...

cbs58.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee dine and dasher wanted, dozen restaurants hit

MILWAUKEE - A man's photo is circulating on social media after dozens of establishments have fallen victim to him walking out on tabs. A bartender at Brown Bottle says this man is dangerous. Brown Bottle is one of the dozens of places this man walked out of without paying. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Dream Social Lounge Planned for King Drive

A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beer garden opens at Ackerman’s Grove

WEST BEND — The Tap Yard Beer Gardens celebrated their grand opening Wednesday at Ackerman’s Grove, 4875 County Highway Z, with rounds of beers, IPAs and seltzers while overlooking Little Cedar Lake. “I’m hoping that people will, No. 1, get to use the parks again and see the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Sir James Pub in Port Washington

It doesn’t matter if you visited Sir James Pub in Port Washington five days ago or five years ago, owner Jason Rabus will remember what you drank the last time you were there. “We joke that our bar is like 'Cheers' except we may not know your name. But...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dine & dasher hits at least a dozen Milwaukee businesses

MILWAUKEE — At least a dozen Milwaukee bars and restaurants say the same man is running out on his bill. Police have not arrested or charged the man, so WISN 12 is not naming him or showing his face. The Bottle, Tenuta's Italian Restaurant, Steny's Tavern and Grill, Flannery's,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

4 things to do in Milwaukee this weekend

1. Traveling beer garden is back (other beer gardens, too) The first of the season’s Traveling Beer Gardens in Milwaukee County Parks camps out starting this week in Juneau Park, with Sprecher craft beer and hard sodas, cider, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more. The stop at Juneau Park, the first of 10 in the parks this summer, runs through May 30. Traveling Beer Garden hours are 5 to 9 pm weekdays, 11 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays. (Note: Many of the Milwaukee area’s freestanding beer gardens are already open for the season, including those in Whitnall, Estabrook, South Shore and Hubbard Park. Also: The beer garden at The Landing in Hoyt Park opens May 13.) Info: travelingbeergardens .com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

What in the World Is Going on With Milwaukee Real Estate?

Local real estate experts talk low inventory, rising interest rates, popular remodeling projects and more. Project Designer and Coordinator, Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource. Owner and Broker, Jay Schmidt Group, Keller Williams Realty. AVP Regional Mortgage Sales Manager, North Shore Bank. LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION. Milwaukee Magazine: Home inventory is at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This New Novel Is Set in 1960s Milwaukee

Beneath the Polish Moon opens with an elderly mother reflecting on her life. The year is 2010, and she’s sitting on her porch, looking up at the Allen-Bradley clock tower. The Milwaukee landmark, which you’ll see on the novel’s cover, is a touchstone for the novel, a symbol of the city today, and of the city as it was decades ago, when the South Side was a Polish stronghold. And you may not realize that it’s also in the novel’s name. For the uninitiated, that big South Side clock tower was once known as the “Polish moon.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s Milwaukee Boat Line’s 2022 Concert Cruise lineup

Despite the dozens of festivals, block parties, and weekly outdoor music series taking place on Milwaukee soil every summer, Milwaukee Boat Line sees fit to extend the city’s celebratory spirit to the water with its annual Concert Cruise series. Every Friday night between early June and the end of August, a variety of Wisconsin bands board the Vista King to perform on the lake vessel’s poop deck while the beer and pre-mixed margaritas flow liberally from 9-11 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Prost! Sprecherfest returns to Bavarian Bierhaus June 10-12 🍻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sprecher Brewery and Bavarian Bierhaus are excited to announce the return of a classic German summer festival "Sprecherfest." From Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, local breweries will offer a beer-filled festival hosted at the Bavarian Bierhaus Biergarten grounds, located at 700 W. Lexington Boulevard in Glendale.
GLENDALE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Ziggy’s Goodway Cafe To Open On N. 27th St.

It’s been a tough few years for Randy Torrance. In 2017 he was diagnosed with cancer; then in 2018 he lost both his mother and his son. “You keep trying to go forward,” he told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. “I can’t base my life off of all the bad events.”
MILWAUKEE, WI

