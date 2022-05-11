MKE Lifestyle's May issue explores breweries, restaurants and all that Milwaukee has to offer

Beneath the Polish Moon opens with an elderly mother reflecting on her life. The year is 2010, and she’s sitting on her porch, looking up at the Allen-Bradley clock tower. The Milwaukee landmark, which you’ll see on the novel’s cover, is a touchstone for the novel, a symbol of the city today, and of the city as it was decades ago, when the South Side was a Polish stronghold. And you may not realize that it’s also in the novel’s name. For the uninitiated, that big South Side clock tower was once known as the “Polish moon.”

